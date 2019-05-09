Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliott, who was involved in investigating Lattrell Dodd's death, leaves court with the only motherly figure the 12-week-old infant knew in his short life, Tanya Dodd.
Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliott, who was involved in investigating Lattrell Dodd's death, leaves court with the only motherly figure the 12-week-old infant knew in his short life, Tanya Dodd. Kerri-Anne Mesner
Crime

Baby's father gets 10 years prison term for newborn's death

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
9th May 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR 31 days, a Rockhampton newborn suffered severe pain after being intentionally and accidentally injured by people who were suppose to be caring for him.

It was only after Lattrell Dodd displayed breathing difficulties that his father called Queensland Ambulance Service for help and the defenceless baby ended up in Lady Cilento Hospital were medical professionals determined no treatment was working and he died on May 31.

Lattrell's biological father, who has a 15 page criminal history with his first violent act committed when he was 15 years old, was today sentence in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to 10 years jail with a serious violent offence declaration attacked to his manslaughter conviction.

The child's mother Megan Freeman was sentenced on March 26 to 18 months with parole release on September 25 after she pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to a child under 16.

Tanya Dodd, who cared for Lattrell for two months before his biological parents forcefully took him, is not happy with the sentence Holland received today.

"Ten years is not enough," she said.

"I would rather the death penalty be brought back in."

Justice Graeme Crow, who sentence both parents, said Lattrell suffered traumatic injuries through violence including seven skull fractures and 32 fractures to his body including 17 rib fractures.

He said the last time Lattrell was seen unharmed by medical professionals was when he received his tuberculosis immunisation on April 22.

Justice Crow said community nurses attempted to visit Lattrell twice at the Koongal house where he was living for the last 31 days of his life - on May 6 and May 13 - but were unsuccessful.

More to come.

More Stories

christopher allan holland editors picks justice graeme crow lattrell dodd manslaughter megan freeman supreme court in rockhampton tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Coast and Gympie councils to get $12.3 million waste funding

    premium_icon Coast and Gympie councils to get $12.3 million waste funding

    News This is to ensure Gympie ratepayers won't have to pay more for the introduction of the waste disposal levy, says Minister

    • 9th May 2019 1:40 PM
    Do you know these 5 people Gympie cops want to talk to?

    Do you know these 5 people Gympie cops want to talk to?

    News Police warn not to approach anyone displayed in the images

    16 first-timers in record-breaking Gympie cattle contest

    premium_icon 16 first-timers in record-breaking Gympie cattle contest

    News Most entries in this year's Carcass Classic are from the Cook family

    Win a free family pass and ride tickets for the Gympie Show

    Win a free family pass and ride tickets for the Gympie Show

    News To be eligible, find the hidden codeword in tomorrow's Gympie Times