Baby kicked by horse airlifted to Mackay hospital

Melanie Plane
by
25th Mar 2019 8:51 AM | Updated: 9:59 AM
UPDATE 9.55AM: A TODDLER is recovering from facial and lip injuries after being kicked in the face by a miniature horse at Blue Mountain yesterday. 

RACQ CQ Rescue airlifted the 21-month-old boy to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment after the incident. 

The boy had been playing on his family's property on Valkyrie Access Road, about 90km south-west of Mackay, when he ventured into the miniature horse pen and startled the animals.

He was standing behind one of the horses which lashed out and kicked him in the face.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked about 6.30pm to fly to the property and arrived just before 7pm with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic (CCP) on board.

The child sustained facial and lip injuries and was conscious when he was flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition. His mother travelled by road with four other children to meet her son at the hospital.

Sadly, it was the second time over the weekend the Mackay-based rescue helicopter airlifted an injured child.

On Saturday, a three-year-old Blacks Beach child was seriously injured when he was hit by a four-wheel-drive on the road and thrown onto the footpath while riding a scooter.

He was wearing a helmet but sustained skull fractures and internal injuries. He was transported in a very serious condition to Townsville Hospital arriving about 3.30pm.

RACQ CQ Rescue also transferred unwell patients from Moranbah and Proserpine to Mackay Base Hospital over the weekend.

INITIAL: A BABY boy was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital yesterday evening after being kicked by a horse west of the city.

Just before 6pm, paramedics were called to a private property at Blue Mountain following reports of the incident.

The male infant sustained chest and abdominal injuries and was transported by helicopter to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

His condition today is at this stage unknown.

