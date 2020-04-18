Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
News

Baby found safe and well after amber alert

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Apr 2020 5:56 AM

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert

missing baby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        premium_icon How Gympie will keep the Anzac spirit alive on April 25

        News Anzac Day services around Australia have been cancelled but that won’t stop the Gympie RSL Sub-Branch from finding alternative ways for the community to pay its...

        Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        premium_icon Teen to face court over highway crash that killed friend

        Crime A teenager will face court tomorrow charged over the death of his friend after a...

        Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        premium_icon Ex-councillor slams other ex-councillor over criticism

        News OPINION: I have not been complaining. I have been highlighting bad management and...

        Gympie MMA queen reveals top tips for isolation workouts

        premium_icon Gympie MMA queen reveals top tips for isolation workouts

        News ‘Sometimes it’s a bit hard to get motivated, I don’t have my coach or my training...