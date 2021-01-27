Menu
Baby emus dead after ‘horrific’ act

by Melissa Iaria
27th Jan 2021 11:07 AM

Three young emus have been killed in Victoria's Gippsland region in what wildlife rescuers have labelled a horrific and deliberate attack.

The three emus were hit by a vehicle on Monday at Golden Beach, a small settlement along the Ninety Mile Beach, rescuers say.

Two were killed and one was left to suffer with a broken leg and had to be euthanised.

"It looks like these three were mown down deliberately," Help for Wildlife carer Sue Kirwan said.

Wildlife carers say juvenile emus in Victoria's Gippsland area were deliberately run down and left to die. Photo: Help For Wildlife, Facebook.
"It would have had to have been a car with a bull bar, otherwise the car would still be there, because the body of the bird is probably the height of your bonnet.

"One of the rescue shelters went out to attend and had to put the last one down that was left there, which is pretty distressing for carers to have to go out and do.

"She was pretty upset.

"It was pretty horrific."

The trio were among four babies that formed part of a family that has lived in the area for years, Ms Kirwan said.

"There's been a family of emus along that road, which is called Cooper St and the locals keep an eye out for them and watched them growing up," she said.

"Of course the locals were upset as well."

Ms Kirwan said such incidents were sad and disappointing, but rare.

"We do get the occasional people that mow down kangaroos on purpose and wombats, very, very rarely. These birds would have had to have been on purpose, if you have a look at the photo," she said.

"It's just some of the things our poor carers have to contend with.

"Some of the euthanasing and the sad things has a really bad effect on them."

Originally published as Baby emus dead after 'horrific' act

