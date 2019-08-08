Baby dies in hot car as mum ‘naps’

A toddler has died after being discovered in a hot car in the driveway while her mum took a midday nap.

The mum phoned the police at 12.42pm on Monday to say she had woken up from a nap and could not find her daughter.

While searching for her daughter, she found her inside the car that had been parked on the driveway of the mum's home in Tierrasanta, San Diego, in California.

It is not clear how long the two-year-old girl had been inside the car, but when the police arrived, the little girl was pronounced dead at 1pm.

Cops are now focusing on the car as they conduct an investigation that is being led by the San Diego Police Department Child Abuse Unit, reports NBC San Diego.

The neighbourhood is said to be made up of housing used by US personnel from military spouses.

A neighbour said: "This is tough. It hits home. It could happen to any of us.

"I'm a mother, we go through a lot being military spouses, you know, with our significant others, just in life in general, and this is just so unfortunate."

Police did not say if the mother left the child in the car or provide any other details as to how the child got inside the car.

Sadly, this is not the first death of a baby in a hot car in the US recently, with twin siblings both passing away after being left in their dad's car when he went to work.

Twin one-year-olds Luna and Phoenix died in July after being left in a hot car in New York. Picture: Facebook

Juan Rodriguez is on $100,000 bail after being charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide in the July 26 deaths of one-year-olds Luna and Phoenix.

However, whether the case will progress is yet to be determined, as prosecutors have six months to present the case.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission