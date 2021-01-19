Menu
Crime

Baby dies alone while dad works late shift

by Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore, The Sun
19th Jan 2021 1:17 PM

A baby girl died after her father left her alone in a crib for 10 hours while he went to work so that he could pay the rent, police have said.

Wilner Belizaire, 21, of Orlando, Florida, is now facing a child neglect charge, The Sun reports.

Mr Belizaire left his daughter at home on the evening of December 22, when he was called in to work at around 4pm, WKMG reported on Friday.

He came home later that night to find the girl dead in her cot.

According to an arrest report, Mr Belizaire tried to get a babysitter for his daughter after getting called into work that night, but couldn't find one.

 

Wilner Belizaire is facing child neglect charges. Picture: Supplied
"As the suspect was leaving for work, he knew it was wrong to leave the decedent unattended for such a long period, but felt pressured to work because of impending rent being due," the report said.

He was arrested after calling emergency services on December 23 to report that he had come home to find his daughter dead, and was released on bail on January 4.

The child's exact age was not included in the arrest report, nor was her cause of death.

The report did note that the father found the daughter on her stomach when he got home.

He faces one charge of neglect of child causing harm or disability.

The charge could carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission

 

Originally published as Baby dies alone while dad works late shift

baby died children crime parenting

