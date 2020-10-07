Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Blade John Ferris
Blade John Ferris
News

Baby assault charges: Hervey Bay man refused bail

Jessica Cook
7th Oct 2020 11:44 AM | Updated: 6:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG man, who allegedly assaulted a one-year-old, has been refused bail.

Blade John Ferris, 25, could be seen crying via videolink in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday as the prosecutor outlined why he should not be allowed out on bail.

Senior Sergeant Sonia Edwards told the court Mr Ferris, who faced two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, was an "unacceptable risk" to the community.

She said he was already on bail for a number of offences when the alleged assaults occurred and had a significant history including a number to failure to appear in court charges.

"One of the number one things is his inability to attend court when required," she said.

Ferris' defence lawyer said if given bail, his client would live in Toowoomba with his father, far away from the alleged victim.

Hervey Bay Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noted that the Toogoom resident was currently on a suspended sentence for assault occasioning bodily harm.

On hearing his bail was denied the man started swearing and could be seen kicking the door of the watch house with force.

He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until October 29.

blade john ferris child assault court crime violence
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        BREAKING: Gympie man rushed to hospital with burns

        Premium Content BREAKING: Gympie man rushed to hospital with burns

        News A man has been taken to Gympie Hospital after suffering burns from a grass fire in...

        Gympie Bowls Club ‘Come and Try’ Day this month

        Premium Content Gympie Bowls Club ‘Come and Try’ Day this month

        News Individuals and families are invited to head along to the Southside club and the...

        BUSTED: Large drug operation uncovered in Wondai home

        Premium Content BUSTED: Large drug operation uncovered in Wondai home

        News A SOUTH Burnett man fronted court this week after police located a large hydroponic...