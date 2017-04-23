Babies having babies is not on: letter

TEEN PARENTS IN THE SPOTLIGHT: 15-year-old Jenifer Morrison and 14-year-old Jayden Lavender have been in the national news after disappearing with their baby daughter.

LETTER:

RECENTLY there was a young couple 14 and 15-years-old who just had a baby and Children's Services was going to support this young couple.

Unbelievable. There is one rule for one person and one rule for another person. Sounds like the community don't really care or the authority don't care.

Where were these parents of these young people to allow this to happen?

Babies having babies is not on.

We are supposed to support our children with supervision and love till they reach adult age.

Bells starting to ring now. We have to protect our young girls. Put them on the pill at 12 or 13. Do whatever has to be done. Let our young people enjoy their teenage years without any responsibility hanging over their shoulders.

It is a waste of their teenage life.

This is 2017, not 1930.

Marj Huskisson,

Gympie.