‘B-------!’ Gympie horse wins Cup - Gympie goes wild!!!
HISTORY has been made and the good folk of Gympie will be celebrating way into the night after the all-Australian horse with Gympie owners won the Melbourne Cup.
In a gutsy and clinical execution of his riding duties jockey Craig Williams took the lead early and hugged the fence to be there at the end for a breathtaking battle of wills and speed to be the first across the line.
Jubliant Gympie High teacher Bob Leitch and principal Anthony Lanskey could bee seen leaping about with pure unadulterated joy, and perhaps even a little disbelief.
Faithful mates, family, colleagues and acquaintances will ejoy a little windfall with Vow and Declare offering decent odds - but not as good as the 500 to 1 odds the Gympie owners got when they placed their Melbourne Cup bets 12 months ago.
A video of the race has captured the moment a group of GYmpie fans were watching the race with exclamations of "Bull----!" as it became clear the local horse had taken out the race.
Mr Lanksey and Mr Leitch have been in Melbourne for a few days in the lead-up to the Race That Stops the Nation.
The horse, unwanted and largely unnoticed a year ago, had shortened to $10 at the TAB by last Friday.