Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COSTLY GEAR MISS: This truck was fined for climbing a hill too slowly last night.
COSTLY GEAR MISS: This truck was fined for climbing a hill too slowly last night.
Business

B-double driver fined $337 for going up hill too slowly

13th May 2019 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM

A B-DOUBLE driver has been fined $337 and hit with four demerits after being observed by police driving up the Kyeamba Gap Hill on the Hume Highway in NSW at 5km/h late last night.

An incident report on the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force Facebook page said there was no apparent reason for the slow speed, "which was extremely dangerous in a 110km/h zone".

"Due to the extremely slow speed he was travelling at police have travelled behind his vehicle with the warning lights activated to alert other road users of the danger," the police statement said.

"Followed and stopped in the rest area at the top of the hill he said he missed the gear. When spoken to about the dangerous speed and asked why he didn't even put his hazard lights on he said "I didn't think about it."

NSW Police Chief Inspector Phil Brooks told Big Rigs: "This situation presents significant challenges for other road users in a high speed zone, particularly trucks."

The driver was issued an infringement notice for negligent driving.

More Stories

b-double truck driver fined editors picks trucking fine
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Clive Palmer: So why is he spending $55m on election?

    Clive Palmer: So why is he spending $55m on election?

    Politics As head of the United Australia Party, Clive Palmer is no classic right-winger nor crotchety conservative. He is no angel either.

    • 13th May 2019 11:15 AM
    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information

    'Stay calm': Gympie students to tackle NAPLAN this week

    premium_icon 'Stay calm': Gympie students to tackle NAPLAN this week

    News NAPLAN testing to take place across Australia from tomorrow

    • 13th May 2019 10:15 AM
    Lightning strikes for 11-year-old Gympie altruist

    premium_icon Lightning strikes for 11-year-old Gympie altruist

    News Youngster plans winter wonderland ball for mothers and daughters

    • 13th May 2019 10:09 AM