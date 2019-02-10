Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A B-Double has burst into flames on the Bruce Highway near Sarina.
A B-Double has burst into flames on the Bruce Highway near Sarina. Contributed
Breaking

B-Double bursts into flames on highway

Rainee Shepperson
by
10th Feb 2019 4:57 PM

THE burnt-out shell of a B-Double is blocking the Bruce Highway near Mackay after it burst into flames this afternoon.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene, 3km south of Sarina, at 3.19pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two rural fire and two urban fire crews were at the scene.

It is not known what type of cargo the truck was carrying.

A spokesman for Queensland Police said the truck had been completely destroyed but the driver of the vehicle had escaped with no injuries.

He said police believed the fire had been caused by an engine failure.

The highway is still blocked but local traffic diversions are in place.

The police spokesman said it could be shut for another two hours.

bruce highway editors picks fire mackay police qfes qps sarina truck fire
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    premium_icon TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    News These people made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

    Gympie's 82-year-old, multi-award winning singer-songwriter

    premium_icon Gympie's 82-year-old, multi-award winning singer-songwriter

    News He beat 30 other talents out to win at Tamworth

    GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

    premium_icon GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

    News Colts bowling attack made runs hard to come by.

    Prayer Breakfast speaker one of world's most inspirational

    premium_icon Prayer Breakfast speaker one of world's most inspirational

    News Gympie's annual Mayoral Prayer Breakfast is this month