Ay yi yi yi! Check out what's shakin' in Gympie this weekend

AY CARUMBA! Carnivale time in Rio will be coming to Gympie on Saturday when South American Beats will play at The Queenslander Hotel.

FRIDAY

The Gympie RSL

BRAND new to the RSL, Vanessa and Highway 65 will be playing from 7.30-11.30pm. Get ready to enjoy their blend of country, rock, and popular music.

Mount Pleasant Hotel

COUNTRY rock queen Fiona O'Shea will be rocking the Mount from 7-11pm. And don't forget, the courtesy bus will be running Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Queenslander Hotel

TAKING all your requests and playing all your favourites, DJ Cain is on deck from 9pm til late.

SATURDAY

Gundiah Pub and Caravan Park

HEAD along to the Gundy Pub from midday for the Gundy Pub Bullride, followed by live music from covers specialists, Got Ya Covered from 6pm. This is the rescheduled bullride which was washed out on February 3.

The Gympie RSL

THE RSL will rock when Forbidden Road performs with their blend of country rock, blues and rock and roll from 7.30-11.30pm.

The Queenslander Hotel

ARRIBA! It's Carnivale! Get your mumba, salsa and lambada hips swaying when South American Beats celebrate carnival time Rio style from 9pm til late. There will be prizes for the lairiest shirt on the night and plenty of Latin music designed to get your whole body partying.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

DON'T miss band, The Antics playing all your favourite covers from 7-10pm.

The Royal Hotel

THERE'LL be some serious beats going down when DJ Sean Bannister plays the 'basin' from 9pm-late.

SUNDAY

Mount Pleasant

CHILL out and relax with some down home blues from Moon Dog Blues, performing from 1-5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

ENJOY a surprising Sunday session when Daryl brings in a mystery guest to provide live entertainment from 12-4pm.

