Axle keeps wheels turning for our Jordan

EMOTIONAL LIFELINE: Jordan Schuh with his best mate and autism assistance dog Axle.

A DOG named Axle keeps the wheels of love turning for young Southside car enthusiast Jordan Schuh.

Jordan is 13 and was first diagnosed with autism about 10 years ago.

And although autistic people may sometimes have learning difficulties, they are often brilliant in specialised fields.

"I know it's a cliche, but it's like that movie, Rainman,” says mum Rebecca, referring to the movie in which Dustin Hoffman plays a man who has an uncanny talent for cards. Jordan also has much in common with the Russell Crowe character in another movie, A Beautiful Mind, about a man with an enormous mathematical talent.

Jordan's beautiful mind is focused almost absolutely on cars.

And although his model collection includes a Ford, it is Holdens that he really loves.

Football, meat pies and kangaroos have no place in his life, but Holden cars are his absolute focus.

And he knows so much about the latest models that he has become almost a regular part of the furniture at Gympie's Madill Holden outlet in Mellor St.

When Madills sold its last Holden HSV Maloo ute earlier this year, it was worth a story.

And that is where we met Jordan.

Jordan was the source of all the amazing information we were able to repeat knowledgeably to our readers.

Although the HSV marque has come to the end of the assembly line, it and its successors live on in Jordan's collection of brochures, pictures and information.

He told us, for example, how the ute produces 410kw of power delivered from a 6.2-litre V-8. You can turn off the reversing cameras and rear parking sensors using the Mylinks Information Screen, we were able to report, thanks to Jordan.

But a world of machines can be a cold place and, for Jordan, his assistance dog Axle is an emotional lifeline.

"We've had him for eight years,” Rebecca said.

"We got him from Righteous Pups Australia, in Victoria, and they train autism assistance dogs, which help, especially when Jordan has a meltdown,” she said.