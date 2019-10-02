Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

Axed: Seven dumps Mel Doyle’s Sunday Night

by Briana Domjen
2nd Oct 2019 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Channel 7's flagship news and current affairs program Sunday Night has been axed.

Seven's Head of News and Current Affairs Craig McPherson told staff earlier today the 10-year-old program would no longer continue

Average ratings, controversial sackings and high costs are said to be behind the move to drop the program, which is hosted by Melissa Doyle.

Melissa Doyle Sunday Night Profile pic. Supplied by Seven.
Melissa Doyle Sunday Night Profile pic. Supplied by Seven.

The Daily Telegraph understands Seven executives plan to resurrect Today Tonight.

Insiders say Sunday Night host Doyle and valuable journalists, cameramen and producers will be found new jobs within the network.

More to come

axing channel 7 melissa doyle sacking sunday night

Top Stories

    Gympie takes a step back in time to the days of pin-ball

    premium_icon Gympie takes a step back in time to the days of pin-ball

    News New holiday fun spot hits the right note with Gympie kids

    Meet the Gympie darts juniors aiming for a Qld spot

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie darts juniors aiming for a Qld spot

    News 'I was not expecting to win I was just there to have fun'

    OPINION: 'Miley' the platypus must not die in vain

    premium_icon OPINION: 'Miley' the platypus must not die in vain

    News 'Our direct actions can and will affect the wildlife around us'