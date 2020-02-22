Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An axe wielding man terrified passers-by at Camberwell station this morning. Picture: Supplied
An axe wielding man terrified passers-by at Camberwell station this morning. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Axe-wielding man terrorises pedestrians

by Alexandra Gauci
22nd Feb 2020 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN axe-wielding man was tasered by police in Camberwell after verbally abusing officers and passers-by.

The 25-year-old Croydon man approached onlookers on Cookson St, near busy Burke Rd, about 9.15am when police intervened.

Mayhem Barbers hairdresser Lauren Kemball said the man was walking up and down Cookson Street, antagonising pedestrians and police.

"He was swinging his axe and swearing at everyone walking past," Ms Kemball said.

"Police surrounded him with guns and followed him up and down the street for a while."

"We ended up locking up the shop because we were worried about children in our shop and everyone else's safety," she said.

The man has since been taken to Box Hill Hospital with head injuries after collapsing on the pavement, and is in a stable condition.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

alexandra.gauci@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
axe wielding crime terrorist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jerome: ‘Time to turf the CEO’

        premium_icon Jerome: ‘Time to turf the CEO’

        News ‘The current CEO has lost the confidence of the public in general’ Mayoral candidate Tim Jerome says.

        Teen suffers head injury in beach rollover

        premium_icon Teen suffers head injury in beach rollover

        Crime A teenage girl was taken to hospital with a head injury

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Gympie businessman ripped woman off more than $50k

        premium_icon Gympie businessman ripped woman off more than $50k

        News Magistrate says deterrence loomed large in sentencing Peter John Murray for the...