Awesome jerky strikes again

Luke and Katherine King from Kilkivan Meats have taken their Awesome Beef Jerky to Sydney and come back with second-place trophies in the annual Mr Chilli competition.

THE undisputed Kings of beef jerky have done it again.

Luke and Katherine King from Kilkivan Meats again entered their Awesome Beef Jerky in to Australia's prestigious Mr Chilli awards, held annually in Sydney and didn't disappoint the judges.

The event attracts makers from all over the nation, including well knows brands and heavy weights in the snack based jerky industry.

"For the past several years we have entered our jerky into this competition, and year after year we have taken home the silverware,” said Mr King.

"This year was no exception. We entered our popular local beef jerky again this year and we picked up two trophies.”

Awesome Beef Jerky was placed second in the nation in the 'Extra Hot' category for their Nitro XXX Jerky and gained another nationwide silver for their Biltong Chilli Bites.

"We are absolutely thrilled in every sense of the word with our winnings. The recognition this gives to our business is amazing, and not only for us alone, but as a product that showcases our local food industry. Gympie and the wider region is full of superb food producers and growers. To pick up a nationwide award is encouraging to say the least,” said Mrs King.

"Awesome Beef Jerky is made by hand from 100% Australian beef and is processed, packaged and marketed from our base at Kilkivan Meats. These awards have seen us expand our retailing reach with our product and it is now available from selected outlets from Townsville to Silverdale, and we're ever looking to expand.”

"It's really great to see our product on Queensland shelves, and especially in local Gympie businesses. That sense of 'local' is strong in our region. Knowing that it has a following of jerky lovers that appreciate good beef jerky and local products, and knowing who makes your food is truly a unique concept.

"Not only are these awards good for our business, but for the Gympie region as a whole. Awards like this showcase our products, but the recognition it returns is exponential in value, they fuel growth, which leads to job creation and so much more,” said Mrs King .