25°
News

Awarding time for our unsung heroes

Sherele Moody
| 17th Jul 2017 12:39 PM
Murgon's Cameron Bond (right) accepts his Everyday Hero award.
Murgon's Cameron Bond (right) accepts his Everyday Hero award. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DO YOU know a local unsung hero who deserves recognition?

Nominations for the QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards have opened.

Judges are wanting to hear about police, paramedics, SES crew, local paid and unpaid firefighters and other frontline and public services representatives who have helped keep our community safe or worked to improve the lives of others.

Last year's awards saw 12 people from the Fraser Coast nominated and 10 each from the Sunshine Coast and Cairns; eight from the Gold Coast; seven from Townsville; five from Ipswich; three each from Bundaberg, Gladstone and Gympie; and two nominees from Mackay, Rockhampton and Toowoomba.

Murgon's Cameron Bond, Gladstone's Kaitlyn Read, Ipswich's Andrew Plint and Brisbane's Peta Jordan, Selena Wool, Ian Ogborne, Beau Hanlon and Karen Perry were all recognised in 2016 for going "above and beyond the call of duty”.

QBANK CEO Mike Currie said the awards were an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Queenslanders who "devote their lives to bettering their communities and helping others in need, without asking for anything in return”.

"It's the police officer who has intervened in a dangerous domestic violence situation, the SES workers saving people from deadly floodwaters, the firefighters bike riding across the country to raise funds for burns victims and the young lifeguard that saved a child from drowning,” Mr Currie said.

"The awards allow Queenslanders to put the spotlight on the selfless individuals who help make our state great.

"In 2017 we are asking Queenslanders: 'If you don't nominate your hero, who will'?”

The categories are Achievement, Ownership, Dedication, Working Together (team category), Excellence and the Young Everyday Heroes award.

Winners receive $1000 with $1000 donated to a charity of each award recipient's choice.

The Young Everyday Heroes award winner will receive a $500 bursary to assist with equipment costs for their emergency services training participation.

Seven officials from the health, police and emergency service sectors will assess award applications.

They will look at each nominee's professional commitment and community dedication through fundraising and charity work, supporting the vulnerable or disadvantaged, mentoring and leadership or spreading community awareness.

Nominations close on Friday, September 1 and winners will be announced on Friday, October 20.

To nominate your everyday hero go to www.qbank.com.au/community-proud/everyday-heroes-awards

- NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  andrew plint beau hanlon cameron bond firefighters ian ogborne kaitlyn read karen perry mike currie paramedics peta jordan police qbank everyday heroes awards selena wool ses crew

Privatising power could not be worse than this - letter

Privatising power could not be worse than this - letter

Our present Queensland government has allowed our public owned electricity managers to screw us taxpayers to make a dollar.

Sam Thaiday on future: 'There are 15 other NRL clubs'

Sam Thaiday of the Brisbane Broncos celebrate a try during their round 24 NRL game against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

SAM Thaiday says he has not decided whether to join another NRL club

One hurt in rollover near Gympie

Emergency services are on the scene of a single vehicle crash.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Vegemite, cheese and beef pie: Would you eat it?

Carlton AFLW star Tayla Harris tries the new Vegemite and cheese pie from Four 'N Twenty. Picture: Jay Town

Four'N Twenty Vegemite pies go on sale in Coles

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Fundraising walk helping community and staff to give thanks

WALKING ON: Getting ready for tomorrow's Gratitude Walk are Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Currie and Narelle Griffiths

Little Haven Gratitude Walk on this weekend.

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Little horses will be big hit at Widgee this weekend

BURGER NIGHT: Arjay AND Chais Huskisson both voted chips and burgers the best tucker at the Bushmans Bar last Saturday night.

Widgee hosts miniature horse show

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers about the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones*

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

‘Man babies’ can’t accept Dr Who shake-up

Jodie Whittaker will be the new Doctor Who. Supplied by BBC Australia.

JODIE Whittaker will become the first woman to play the Time Lord.

Mary Poppins Returns: Our first proper look at Emily Blunt

The much-loved Disney classic is returning to the big screen with a new cast.

The most action-packed teaser for Mary Poppins Returns is here

Owners Instructions Are Clear SELL

1121 Eumundi Kenilworth Road, Belli Park 4562

House 4 2 9 Expressions of...

"Bimbadeen" A Stunning Acreage Lifestyle Property This Eumundi Hinterland acreage lifestyle property perfect for horses or cattle is waiting for you! The 78+...

Great Business Opportunity

1100 Rossmore Road, Black Snake 4600

House 3 1 $699,000

Fresh to the market is this unique 846 acre property which has the potential to be turned into a great business opportunity.Positioned perfectly to capture the...

HIDDEN TREASURE THAT WILL IMPRESS YOU!

43 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

From the moment you enter this street you are surrounded by stylish homes!! Situated on 5,232m2 this beautiful quality built home has been outstandingly...

1.5 ACRES MINUTES FROM TOWN

18 Coolabah Court, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Welcome to Pie Creek and this delightful 1.5acres ready and waiting for ... $185,000

Welcome to Pie Creek and this delightful 1.5acres ready and waiting for you to build that perfect dream home. Surrounded by quality homes in a quiet no through...

WHEN OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!

4 Roma Street, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS

This solid hardwood framed brick house was built to last! Boasting large air-conditioned kitchen, dining room and lounge room with lovely polished hardwood floors...

ACT NOW, FANTASTIC VALUE !

45 Inglewood Road, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS

This property offers far more than meets the eye. With 3 spacious bedrooms, with built-in robes and window air-conditioner in the main bedroom and ceiling fans in...

SECLUDED AND SELF SUFFICIENT

Lot 10 & Lot 11 Cross Road, Marys Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $330,000

Seclusion and self-sufficient is how I would best describe this extra fertile parcel of land approx 74 acres of rich red volcanic soil comprising of two freehold...

Awesome Ocean Views!

1/48 Manooka Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $385,000

Enjoy the ocean vistas and sea breezes from your private balcony and contemplate how to spend your days living or holidaying by the beach. The views from this...

GREAT LITTLE STARTER

Widgee 4570

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Welcome to entry level acreage living with this great little property. Just under 2 acres (7316m2) of near level country approximately 20 minutes from Gympie. ...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 10 5 5 $1,150,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!