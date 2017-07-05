Award winning Imbil artist showcased for NAIDOC

ON DISPLAY: Mary Valley artist Paula Wootton is exhibiting her artwork at the Nandjimadji Art Exhibition at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

IMBIL artist Paula Wootton has four artworks on show at the Nandjimadji Art Exhibition held at the newly-opened Sunshine Coast University Hospital for NAIDOC Week.

The 51-year-old truck driver from Imbil has been creating art for 20 years, and also runs a business called Bunya Art and Bush Tucker.

Mrs Wootton recently won a Peoples choice Nuuna Award for best painting in 2016.

Indigenous Dance Troupe, GMU (Gifted Murri's Unit) performed at the opening of the Nandjimadji exhibition and several younger members of the troupe are Gympie based.

The name Nandjimadji is a Gubbi Gubbi word which means to "lighten the load”.

The event aims to showcase incredible local artists, build friendship and allow Indigenous contributors an opportunity to express themselves through art.

Mrs Wootton combines her love of art with her passion to share her work with people previously not exposed to Indigenous art.

"My family is from the sea and also the bush, so I paint a lot of whales and dolphins, overall, I also do bush animal paintings as well,” she said.

"I had one with a gecko, done with oil paints, therefore when you do the traditional dots it is textured, like prickly.

"I use seashells from Great Keppel Island. Everywhere I go I am looking for seeds or shells, or anything from nature to incorporate into my art.”

Mrs Wootton's connection to Aboriginal Australia is through the Tharawal people, of the Ewin Nation on the South Coast of New South Wales.

Mary Valley artist Paula Wootton is exhibiting her artwork at the Nandjimadji Art Exhibition at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. John McCutcheon

She moved to Imbil in 1997 and said her art reflects her connection between the ocean and the bush.

"Aboriginal art, mainly contemporary with an aspect of traditional style as well as traditional art in general,” Mrs Wootton said.

"I love the bright colours and keep the traditional style.

"I also do bush tucker catering. I also incorporate the tucker seeds into art.”

The Nandjimadji group was set up for Indigenous artists who are affected by supporting a family member who is Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander who cares for someone with a disability or mental illness.

Mrs Wootton came to be part of the group due to her own chronic health conditions and also in part for the care she provides to her own son, who has a disability.

She has been retailing Aboriginal arts and crafts for 17 years and is on the board of the North Coast Aboriginal Corporation for Community Health since 2007.

Her art has been exhibited Australia wide, including for the Goodwill Games and has worked for Gympie State High School and Laurel House.

Nandjimadji Art Exhibition is held between July 4 - 9, at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Main Hospital Building, 6 Doherty Street, Birtinya.

Artworks are available for purchase.