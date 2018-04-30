Award winning Gympie business in great hands

FIRST GENERATION: Warren Hansen shows off his most exciting award win.

WARREN Hansen started at Oakvale Homes almost 30 years ago as a building supervisor when the business first started and is a fully trade qualified builder.

After a three-year break he came back to Oakvale and 20 years ago bought the business.

Over the years Oakvale Homes has won several HIA Awards for Excellence.

Homes are judged on quality, workmanship, design, visual appeal, energy efficiency, technology, innovation and value for money.

Arguably the most exciting win was in 2012, when they took out the HIA Sunshine Coast Housing Awards for Renovations and Additions Project up to $300,000 with a superb replica of an existing log-cabin-look dwelling at Canina, just outside of Gympie.

Mr Hansen continued at the helm of the business for the next decade and a half, still getting out into the field, visiting houses to maintain quality levels and keep in touch with the local tradespeople working with Oakvale Homes.

In July of last year, after a lengthy grooming process, he handed over the reins of the award-winning business to his son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Sharon Hansen, making Oakvale Homes a second-generation building company.

Something Oakvale Homes prides themselves on is using quality local builders and suppliers, making sure your dollars contribute to the local economy.

The business also has a lot of dedicated staff that have been with them over the years.

Our contractors remain the same for each job and most have been with them for many years, several for 20-plus years.

Loyalty and consistency is one of the keys to Oakvale's success and gives them massive confidence in their new homes.