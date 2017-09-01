Award-winning effort from Gympie's senior citizens

A QUEENSLAND police service volunteer and a member of the rural fire brigade have been named as Gympie's Senior Citizens of the Year.

Winners Marie Vella and Stewart English were recognised for their achievements and outstanding service to the local community at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Over the past 12 years, Ms Vella has done about 3500 hours of volunteer work with the police service assisting with displays at shopping centres, the Gympie Show, and across the region during Road Safety Week.

She was "elated”, "surprised”, and "chuffed, actually” to have been nominated for an award.

"I was sitting at home very quietly, and the phone rang,” she said.

"I couldn't believe my ears.”

Now having won the award, she wished to thank Senior Constable Debbie Wruck for her help over the years.

A rural firefighter since its conception, Mr English has not restricted himself to helping the community in hot conditions.

Along with his wife Joan, he is a frequent volunteer with many Gympie organisations, occupying a variety of roles throughout the years.

Other groups to which he has offered a helping hand include the Gympie District Show Society, the Glastonbury Hall and Recreation Committee, the Glastonbury Rural Fire Brigade and the Glastonbury Amateur Race Club.

Nominated by his daughter, Mr English was surprised to be informed he would be part of the ceremonies.

"It's a bit of an achievement,” he said.

"We hadn't thought too much about it.”

However, he said the real reward was not in the award itself, but in seeing the impact he had been able to have on the region through his work with so many different organisations.