Aviation pioneer, Graham's still got it after 80 years

AVIATOR COOL: Gympie aviation pioneer Graham Edwards, back in the pilot's seat at Kybong.

GRAHAM Edwards is 80, going on 45, and he was riding high with excitement.

He celebrated the birthday he shares with St Patrick by getting back in the pilot's seat at Gympie's Kybong aerodrome.

Graham's flying history is also the history of the airport.

He was the first person to get a pilot's licence there, back in 1968, and he has never lost his love of flying.

"I'm just here to see how much I've forgotten,” he said.

Co-pilot Danny Robinson must have been confident that he had not forgotten too much.

When Graham asked about payment for the flight, Danny said that could wait until they got back.

It was not a bad endorsement for Graham's piloting skills, a bit like legendary American aviator Chuck Yeager borrowing chewing gum from a co-pilot just before he risked his life breaking the sound barrier.

"I'll pay you back later,” Yeager famously said.

In Graham's case, it endorsed a skill he has not used for 40 years.

But can he still take off and land?

"I'll give it a try,” he said, with Yeager-like aviator cool.

Mr Edwards came from the Noosa-Tewantin area and gave up flying when farming and family kept him too busy and probably a bit too broke for the sport of princes, if not kings.

"It gets expensive.

"With a farm and three kids, it was too much.”

It was on his Amamoor pineapple farm (with a few avocados), that his family grew up.

That family includes great grandchildren like little Dierks Lorroway.

Dierks wants to be a pilot too, a helicopter pilot specifically.

"That's what I mean,” the five-year-old aspirant said, pointing across the tarmac as a trainee chopper pilot practised hovering nearby.

"But they're all aircraft,” the worldly prep-year student said, clearly intent on following in Great Grand-Poppy's footsteps.

Graham, who these days lives at Tin Can Bay, attributes his youthful good looks to that family of his and his Christian faith.

"I get looked after pretty well,” the Gympie Air Age veteran said.