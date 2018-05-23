Menu
GROWTH INDUSTRY: Gympie's average age is expected to be 10 years older than the state's by 2036, and one industry expert says it could be good for the region.
News

Average Gympie-ite will be 10 years older in 18 years

scott kovacevic
by
23rd May 2018 12:01 AM
EVERYONE wants to age gracefully, and one academic expert believes this is the key for Gympie with our population expected to age significantly by 2036.

Data from the Queensland Government Statistician's Office shows that over the next 18 years Gympie's average demographic age will grow from 44.7 to 49.1, an average almost 10 years older than the state's will be.

While some might be concerned about an aging demographic, the University of the Sunshine Coast's Dr Prudence Millear said it could actually be a unique opportunity for the region.

She said an aging population would lead to increased aged care work, an industry that often employed an older demographic.

It would add to a health and social care industry which was one of the region's growth industries, having surged 38.8 per cent from 2006-2016.

However, she said it would require forethought and planning from government and private enterprise to make it happen.

Aged care generic seniors elderly
This included "seriously looking at the provision of aged care” in Gympie as well as "encouraging people to upskill” into the industry.

It also meant addressing the region's historically troubling obesity and health statistics that she said played a huge role in how much care residents needed in their later years.

"If we know we're going to have an older public, then let's get sensible about this,” Dr Millear said.

It was also important to remember an aging population brought experience with it.

Of course, there was also a flip side to the aging population: a vanishing 25-44 age group.

"It'd be great to keep them and for them to see this is the place of the future,” she said.

"What are the opportunities around the town?”

However, there would always be some level of wanderlust for young people in regional towns.

"You can't prescribe anyone to stay,” she said.

aged care demographics future gympie people population
Gympie Times

