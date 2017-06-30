Auxiliary fire station boost for Kilkivan

WELCOME BOOST: Plans are underway to build replacement auxiliary fire station in the regional township of Kilkivan.

KILKIVAN's auxiliary firefighters will receive a welcome boost to their capability with plans under way to build a replacement auxiliary fire station in the regional township west of Gympie.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said $900,000 had been allocated in the 2017-18 State Budget for the project to relocate and upgrade the Kilkivan station.

"The project is expected to be completed over two years with a total budget of $1.8 million,” Minister Ryan said.

"This will give the local community a valuable base from which auxiliary firefighters can deliver their life-saving services.”

Minister Ryan said the station would provide a safer environment for those living in and around the regional town.

"The replacement station will better-equip the dedicated Kilkivan auxiliary crew - comprising auxiliary captain, two lieutenants and 10 auxiliary firefighters - and help them continue to protect their community into the future.

"The current station, built in 1971, has served the community well for more than 40 years, but is now showing signs of wear and has been outgrown by its crew.

"I'm pleased to say the replacement station will fit the expanded needs for our auxiliary firefighters and the community for many years to come.

"This reaffirms the government's commitment to our firefighters and their role in preparing and protecting communities across Queensland.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner North Coast Region John Cawcutt said the replacement station would help auxiliary firefighters get on with the important job of keeping people and property safe.

"Residents in this region can take comfort in knowing their local firefighters are better equipped to help the community during difficult and dangerous times,” Mr Cawcutt said.

"Supporting our firefighters is essential and ensuring they have the best possible resources available to them to protect their communities is a big part of this. This replacement station will significantly help Queensland's Fire and Rescue service continue to deliver vital emergency services to the Kilkivan community.”