Autumn not quite ready to make its mark

Frances Klein
by
2nd Mar 2018 6:54 AM

SUMMER was not ready to give up the ghost on the first day of autumn yesterday, with temperatures turning out another warm one.

While it was nowhere near the relentless heat that dominated a good part of February, the mercury reached 32.9C at 2pm yesterday, which is 3.6C above the average for March.

The heat is forecast to see out the end of the week, with a high of 31C on the cards for today and tomorrow and 33C on Sunday.

Early next week lines itself more accurately with the seasonal maximum average of 29.3C, with tops of 27-29 predicted from Monday until Wednesday.

Minimum temperatures are forecast to be about 21C for the next week.

There is a medium chance of showers in the next week but overall the outlook for autumn for much of southeast Australia is dry.

"La Nina continues its decline, with a return to neutral conditions expected in autumn,” the Bureau of Meteorology reported in its most recent seasonal outlook yesterday.

"In the past, the breakdown of weak La Nina events has seen drier conditions during autumn.”

"A drier than average March to May is likely for large parts of central Australia, including northern and eastern WA, the southern and central NT, SA and western parts of the eastern mainland States.

"Elsewhere, the chances of a wetter or drier autumn are roughly equal.”

