25°
Autumn comes to a warm end for Gympie

Rowan Schindler
| 30th May 2017 5:46 PM
THE COMING OF WINTER: Cold weather means many things to the Gympie region, such as deserted surf breaks and the beginning of the northerly whale migration, as well as seasonal vegetables, roaring fire places and frosty mornings. Photo: contributed
THE COMING OF WINTER: Cold weather means many things to the Gympie region, such as deserted surf breaks and the beginning of the northerly whale migration, as well as seasonal vegetables, roaring fire places and frosty mornings. Photo: contributed

MILD weather typified by steady daytime temperature highs have caused many people to wonder when winter will arrive.

A paltry amount of rain and higher-than-average temperatures have been recorded for Gympie's autumn this year, according to Bureau of Meteorology data.

Bureau of Meteorology

March recorded a whopping 293.8mm rain, mainly due to unseasonal storms as well as Cyclone Debbie. It was the highest amount of rain for that month since 2012. April was a different story, with 19.6mm of rain recorded for Gympie, the lowest for that month since 2007. The rainfall data for May has not yet been released.

You could be forgiven for questioning as to when the cold temperature will arrive, with autumn recording a fairly slow decline in temperatures, with daily lows remaining quite high.

Temperatures during autumn provided a few interesting facts in regards to daily minimum temperatures. The March lowest temperature was 14.9 degrees and a high of 36.5.

April featured a low of 6.9 degrees, the coldest low since 2015, and had a daily record high of 30.8.

May recorded a low of 8 degrees with a high of 27.9.

Looking ahead to winter, the Bureau of Meteorology climate outlook predicts the Gympie region could experience colder-than- average lows and warmer- than-average highs.

The outlook puts a 40-45% chance the Gympie area will exceed the average rainfall for the June to August period.

It also predicts a 55% chance of exceeding the average minimum for the same period, as well as a 60-65% chance to exceed the average maximum.

Topics:  autumn cold gympie gympie weather seasons weather winter

