Auto club donates back to driver safety programs in Gympie

IT'S a successful program aimed at giving back to schools in Gympie.

The Gympie Historic Auto Club was at James Nash State High School yesterday morning, showcasing 11 historic cars to the students.

The program works by Year 12 students donating $50 to use one of 11 vehicles for the school formal. At the end of the year that money is donated back to the school as a way of subsidising the driver safety program offered to students.

In the past 10 years more than $50,000 has been donated to six Gympie schools by the Auto club.

The school received a cheque of $1811. Other schools to receive money were Cooloola Christian College $289, Victory College $236, St Patrick's College $630, Gympie State High School $1510 and Gympie Flexible Learning Centre $524.

Nash principal Jackson Dodd said the money will go towards educating students on road safety.

"That money will be used to subsidise the cost of our students to attend road safety programs,” Mr Dodd said.

"Most of our students in Year 12 are on their Ps so it's critical for us when they're at that stage to give them the opportunity to not just learn how to drive but to drive safely. We provide time within our school program for students to get professional training.”

Mr Dodd thanked the auto club members.

"The club have been great at supporting our education program,” he said.