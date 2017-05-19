Authors share a real taste of Gympie

IT'S LOCAL: Julie-Ann Payne from the QuARTz Hub in front of the Living by the Season stand at the recent Gympie Garden Expo.

WORKING on the assumption that the world really does not need just "another cook book”, a recently released local publication has something for everyone.

Put together by Lesa Bell and Glenbo Craig, Living by the Season does have recipes, but it has a heck of a lot of other stuff as well that is included to make you really think about what you are eating, where it comes from, and what you can do with it.

Oh - and is all about local, Gympie region produce, too.

The Gympie region is at the junction of two climatic zones, thus enabling a huge range of fruits and vegetables and produce to be grown.

Dealing with the seasonality of our food, the book says that food seasons depend on the crop variety, the weather, the grower, and the you who make the decision of how best to tune into and try our local products.

The book points out that if you find out-of-season produce at the shops it has travelled a long way and used up a lot of fuel. Better to work out what can be obtained from local growers.

Living by the Season

There is a section on preserving so that the period of local abundance can be extended. Other listings in the table of contents deal with small crops, tree crops, connections, dairy, meat, native flavours, honey and bees, and a few unusual bits.

The authors have taken the liberty of including some wry humour that makes this book devoted to food and place also one that is worth reading through for its own sake.

Crops represented under each section have "bits” from growers that may be how to eat and prepare, why they do things a certain way, or just something interesting about the crop.

When people say that you can grow most things around Gympie they are not kidding, and the book mentions more fruit and vegetable types than I have ever heard of or knew existed.

There is a section on different growing systems, explaining without prejudice the way each works.

Living by the Season gives everybody the means to know where to look to find out a lot more about the food they could be buying from local outlets, and why that produce deserves at least a try.

The authors, Lesa Bell, food addict, and Glenbo Craig, registered opportunist, deserve a great deal of credit for the time, effort and knowledge that went into the book.

They both thank to Gympie Regional Council's Gympie Gold Harvest team as well as a number of coffee shops around the area where much of the initial presentation was worked out.

You will never, ever know unless you try - get a copy of this excellent work on local produce and live well.

Contact can be made at glenbo@live.com.au