Authorities silent on coronavirus flight quarantine

Queensland Health is refusing to confirm whether passengers sitting in vicinity of a man who tested positive to coronavirus have been forced to quarantine.

The Sunshine Coast Daily understands that all passengers on the plane have been made aware they were on a flight with the man.

Direct questions were put to the department regarding whether passengers were placed into quarantine, however Queensland Health say they were unable to comment due to "privacy reasons".

It is understood the department's contact tracers are in the process of contacting 14 people who were on the flight with the man.

Contact tracing is how the department prevents the virus from spreading throughout the community and if people who have come into close contact with the sick person, the department will notify them.

The man, aged in his 20s, has been required to quarantine at home in Toowoomba for 14 days.

He left the Sunshine Coast by car.

It comes as Jetstar revealed that the Sydney-to-Maroochydore flight which arrived on Friday, July 31 was carrying 149 passengers.

A Jetstar spokesperson said the flight was near capacity, but the airline maintained the risk of transmission of COVID-19 was "extremely low".

"The air inside the cabin is also refreshed every few minutes, ensuring the highest possible quality of cabin air," a Jetstar spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the company's Fly Well program included a range of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

This included the provision of a pack which contained a face masks and sanitising wipes ahead of boarding.

But the passengers on the flight from Sydney weren't required to wear masks, which were only mandatory for flights to and from Victoria.

Sunshine Coast Airport's head of corporate relations Ayllie White said additional cleaning, social distancing signage and installed hand sanitising stations had been put in place throughout the terminal.

"The health and wellbeing of our passengers and staff is our top priority," Ms White said.

"The groundhandler also has strict procedures around cleaning, and equipment which sees a high level of contact is a key focus.

"Stairs used for boarding aircraft are cleansed prior to and following every use."

Since three new cases of coronavirus rocked the state in the past few days, a Queensland Health spokesperson said the response had been "extraordinary".

The department has processed almost 60,000 tests since Wednesday, July 29 and contact traced more than 1500 individuals.

"Queensland has done an incredible job to flatten the curve, and help get the state back to a new kind of normal, but we all must remember to stay vigilant," a department spokesperson said.

"We are reminding everyone across the state, no matter where you live, to monitor your health and get tested if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms."