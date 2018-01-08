Elderly man trapped in car at TCB crash

An accident has one person trapped at a retirement village.

Update 4.30pm

A MAN in his 80s is trapped in a car that rolled outside a retirement village at Tin Can bay earlier.

Paramedics are waiting at the scene to treat the elderly man who Fire and Rescue officers are trying to free from the vehicle.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The man appears to have visible injuries including arm and spinal injuries the spokeswoman said.

Earlier 3.30pm:

AN OCCUPANT is trapped in a vehicle in an accident on Tooloora Rd at Tin Can Bay.

The rollover is believe to have occurred at Cooloola Waters Retirement Village and involves a single vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queenland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of the accident.

QAS media were unable to confirm either the age, sex or condition of the patient or the make and model of the vehicle.

More on this story as details become available.