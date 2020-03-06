Authorities ‘mum’ on number of locals tested for coronavirus

FROM LEFT: Imbil residents Jemma, Meiling and Wayne Binney were relieved to get back home after a harrowing two weeks in quarantine on Christmas Island amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

QUEENSLAND Health says there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Gympie region and will not reveal how many local residents have been tested.

“We are not releasing local statistics on testing as the number may be identifiable,” Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said yeserday.

The Gympie Times has already reported that a Mary Valley family spent two weeks quarantined on Christmas Island after they were evacuated from Wuhan in the Hubei province of China during a family holiday over the Christmas break.

“Queenslanders can feel confident that local health authorities are leaving no stone unturned in keeping them safe from novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” Dr Young said.

“Our experienced team of experts have responded well to health emergencies in the past, and we will do it again.

“While working hard on containing the virus, the team has also been planning the next phases of our response to keep Queenslanders safe.

“This includes daily meetings with all local hospital and health services to coordinate and prepare for a range of scenarios.

“Our focus is on providing clear information to stakeholders and community groups, well-resourced health facilities, ensuring appropriate equipment is in place and availability of medication.

“This work is being done in conjunction with our state, interstate and Federal counterparts.

Queenslanders can do their part by practicing good hygiene.

“Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes.

“Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

“If you have been overseas in the last 14 days and feel unwell please call 13HEALTH, your GP or local hospital to arrange an assessment.

“Calling ahead to the GP surgery or hospital to let them know your symptoms and travel history helps them prepare for your arrival.

“Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH.

“It’s wise to always have some extra food at home and other supplies like medications and baby needs or pet food, however there is no need to excessively stockpile anything.

“Queenslanders can prepare an emergency kit to last for 14 days that contains non-perishable food, medications and other supplies like baby needs or pet food.

“Emergency kits are good practice in preparation for any natural disaster or emergency situation.”