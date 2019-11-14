Authorities investigating cause of Pechey bushfire

Rebecca Dunstall? shared this photo of the fire from Hampton on Wednesday night.

THE ignition source of a large, fast-moving bushfire which bore down on Pechey, putting homes and lives at risk, is yet to be determined.

Authorities are hesitant to say the fire was deliberately lit but confirmed to The Chronicle there was an active investigation into the cause.

Acting Inspector Regan Draheim said police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services investigators were looking into the possible cause of the Pechey bushfire which ignited in dense forestry on Tuesday.

"All we know at this stage is that it started in the forestry area," he said.

Acting Inspector Draheim said authorities were treating the fire as unexplained pending the outcome of future investigations.

A reprieve in weather conditions earlier today allowed firefighters and police to survey the area, confirming one shed was lost during the height of the fire on Wednesday.

No homes were reported lost.

Rebecca Dunstall? shared these photos of the fire advancing in Pechey on Wednesday afternoon.

Acting Inspector Draheim praised the co-operation of impacted locals who "heeded our evacuation advice".

"While some people have stayed to defend their properties, even some of them have gotten themselves out," he said.

"The response of the general public has been really positive.

"There doesn't appear to be any loss of dwellings, with a shed destroyed (Wednesday) night but that is the only structure.

"The fireys do an amazing job to protect the structures which is a key priority.

"There has been no loss of life, even with the crash landing of the helicopter."

Investigations into the waterbomber crash are ongoing.

In the Lockyer Valley, Acting Inspector Draheim said the cause of bushfires which this week triggered evacuations were an extension of fires which broke out four weeks ago, fulled by adverse weather conditions.