Author joins chorus of tributes to the Gympie Times print

Gympie author Karen Foxlee was pleasantly surprised to find she'd made it into the last Gympie Times newspaper.

WRITE on, sister.

Award-winning Gympie author Karen Foxlee has joined the chorus of voices paying tribute to the last edition of The Gympie Times newspaper.

The mind behind Lenny’s Book of Everything showed off her own copy of the final printed Times, remembering her mother in the process.

Gympie author Karen Foxlee continues to win awards for her writing.

“I somehow made it into the last print issue of my local 152 year old newspaper,” Ms Foxlee wrote on Facebook.

“I could almost hear my darling mum, who loved sitting on her patio with the Gympie Times and her morning coffee, all the way from heaven. She would have LOVED this!!

“She’d have been straight on the blower organising people to buy copies. Lovely old photo by the very talented (Eevee Photography). Thank you Gympie Times.”

Gympie author Karen Foxlee

The piece Ms Foxlee featured in, written by journalist and features writer Donna Jones, detailed her journey from being a registered nurse to a wildly successful novelist.

Earlier this month the author announced her as yet untitled new children’s book will hit the shelves next year.

Lenny’s Book of Everything this year scooped up the Ethel Turner Prize at the New South Wales Premier’s Literary Awards, adding to a Queensland Literary Award and the Children’s Book of the Year gong at the Indie Book Awards last year.