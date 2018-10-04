Australia's driest September on record - what about Gympie?

GYMPIE has seen a September so dry it ranks in the bottom quarter of the region's records, but not quite dry enough to break the all-time low.

Bureau of Meteorology data revealed Gympie had seen downpours of just 12.6mm throughout last month, way below the September average of 44.4mm.

BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie said the monthly figure would have been even lower if not for last week's flurry of rainfall in the region, which added 4.6mm to the tally.

Ms Pattie said the usual unpredictability of September weather meant the expected falls ranged anywhere between 0mm and 144mm, but this year's figures were still "well below” past years.

A BoM statement said "Gympie's rainfall in September was below average and would rank in the bottom 25 per cent when compared to previous years”.

The statement said although Gympie itself "has not been analysed as having serious or severe rainfall deficiencies (bottom 10 per cent) at the 6-month timescale”, "some areas around Gympie especially to the north and southwest have been”.

The record for Gympie was set in 1980 when absolutely no rain troubled the gauges in the Gold City. And while Gympie had a drier than usual start to spring this year, BoM officially announced it as "Australia's driest on record” in its monthly drought statement.

"Rainfall was very much below average nationally, and particularly low across the southern mainland,” the statement summarised.

"Rainfall deficiencies have increased across eastern Australia ... at each of the six, nine and 18-month timescales.”

See the full statement online at http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/drought/