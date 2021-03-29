Australian Water Polo League cancelled due to COVID

The Australian Water Polo League has been cancelled but the youth championships may still proceed.

The AWL was scheduled to start on Wednesday and was to be livestreamed on this website.

A three day lockdown of Brisbane caused by a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the decision.

Slated to be held from March 31 to April 7, the league was set to have 10 teams from Western Australia, South Australia, New South Wales and Queensland participating.

While alternative locations and various different scenarios were investigated, the number of people impacted by the COVID situation in Brisbane, as well as recent border restrictions and three day lock down in Brisbane, made proceeding with the event not feasible.

However, a decision will be made on Friday as to whether the Australian Youth Championships, due to start on April 7, proceed.

Abby Andrews of Thunder is on the verge of Olympic selection.(AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Matches between Green and Gold senior teams featuring Olympic Games squad members may also proceed.

"It is deeply disappointing that we have had to cancel the Australian Waterpolo League, one of our marquee events on the calendar, but today's announcement from the Queensland Government has meant that we couldn't deliver the event in Brisbane from the 31 March,''

said Water Polo Australia CEO Richard McInnes.

"While there were options investigated about alternative locations, many of our people from athletes, coaches and referees have been within the Brisbane area and are required to adhere to the Queensland Government restrictions imposed.

"This decision was not made lightly, but given that our athletes and coaches all have work/study commitments and aren't full time players, we needed to make a decision that catered to all involved without impacting adversely their personal lives.

"We will be in touch with anyone who has already purchased tickets to the AWL to arrange a refund, but that may take a few days for us to get to.

North Brisbane Polo Bears player and Olympian Bronwen Knox Picture: Tom Threadingham

"I would also like to acknowledge the Brisbane Economic and Development Agency, our AWL event partner for their support and understanding over the last few days and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them in bringing events to Brisbane.

"At this point in time we are still proceeding with plans for the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships due to start on the 7 April in Brisbane.

"We are acutely aware of the time and financial investment our community has in both of these events and will do all we can to ensure the event goes ahead. We will be monitoring the situation in Queensland closely, seeing what comes from the lockdown and will be making a final decision on Friday 2 April," he said.

Originally published as Australian Water Polo League cancelled