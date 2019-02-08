Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incident happened in popular tourist spot Kuta, in Bali. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
The incident happened in popular tourist spot Kuta, in Bali. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
Crime

Aussie dad glassed in Bali

8th Feb 2019 8:13 AM

An Australian man is in a critical condition in a Bali hospital after he was allegedly struck in the face with a glass at a bar.

Nathan Mark Ryan, 44, an Australian expatriate in Bali, collapsed after the incident.

The alleged attacker, who was understood to be unknown to Mr Ryan, has been arrested.

The incident took place in the Red Carpet Bar and Restaurant late Sunday night.

 

Mr Ryan's lawyer, Yanuar Nahak, told News Corp Australia the alleged attacker, who was a British citizen, had offered a drink to Mr Ryan, who refused, saying he already had a drink.

"The suspect was annoyed and spontaneously emotional and broke a glass, then hit the victim with the glass," Mr Nahak claimed.

Mr Ryan spent a night in hospital before being discharged - but on Wednesday he collapsed and was the rushed back to hospital where he is being treated in intensive care.

It's believed he is now conscious but still listed in a critical condition.

More Stories

Show More
australian bali bar dad editors picks glassed

Top Stories

    Surprise coming in the mail for Gympie ratepayers

    premium_icon Surprise coming in the mail for Gympie ratepayers

    News Rates bills will be sent out today. Those paid on or before Thursday, March 14, 2019 will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount.

    • 8th Feb 2019 9:45 AM
    Gympie to get taste of real 37C summer this week

    premium_icon Gympie to get taste of real 37C summer this week

    News Wet weekend for Gympie before heat hits mid-week

    • 8th Feb 2019 8:37 AM
    How your pet can land you in Gympie hospital

    premium_icon How your pet can land you in Gympie hospital

    Pets & Animals Animal diseases take a toll on our region

    Oh crap! Food mistakes are poison for Gympie locals

    premium_icon Oh crap! Food mistakes are poison for Gympie locals

    Health Poo shock as food poisoning hits our region