Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex de Minaur will play the second singles against Bosnia. Picture: Getty Images
Alex de Minaur will play the second singles against Bosnia. Picture: Getty Images
Tennis and Racquet Sports

De Minaur, Millman named for Davis Cup singles

by Jesper Fjeldstad
31st Jan 2019 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has named Alex de Minaur and John Millman to play singles in Australia's tie against Bosnia-Herzegovina starting at Memorial Drive on Friday.

Millman, Australia's No. 2 and world No. 36, will be play the first rubber against Bosnia-Herzegovina No. 1 and world No. 52 Damir Dzumhur.

Dzumhur is not a household name but is widely respected on the circuit, having consistently held a ranking around the 30-mark.

He's not stranger to Millman, having beaten the Queenslander in four sets in the Australian Open last summer.

Australian No. 1 de Minaur, ranked No. 36 in the world, will then face world No. 99 Mirza Basic.

 

Bosnia/Herzegovina tennis player Damir Dzumhur during a practice session at Memorial Drive this week. Picture: AAP Image/Roy VanDerVegt
Bosnia/Herzegovina tennis player Damir Dzumhur during a practice session at Memorial Drive this week. Picture: AAP Image/Roy VanDerVegt

The Australian doubles team, which play the first match on Saturday, will be made up of former World No. 2 John Peers, a doubles specialist, and Jordan Thompson.

That match will be followed by the reverse singles.

Hewitt said he had been blessed with Australia's depth and that four of the five squad members - the unlucky one not to be picked was Alexei Popyrin - would have his full confidence in the singles rubbers.

The winner of the tie will qualify for an 18-team Davis Cup finals tournament in Madrid in November.

Play begins at 4pm on Friday and 3pm on Saturday.

More Stories

Show More
alex de minaur bosnia-herzegovina damir dzumhur davis cup john millman lleyton hewitt
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

    premium_icon Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

    Crime A DNA bungle has led to a review of more than 100 cases, police say

    Reluctant Gympie heroes referred for more bravery awards

    Reluctant Gympie heroes referred for more bravery awards

    News That little boy just kept pleading: 'please don't let me die'

    Gympie region bridge to close in April for restructure

    premium_icon Gympie region bridge to close in April for restructure

    News A Gympie region bridge will undergo major restructure in April.

    Govt looks to $86 million spend on Bruce Hwy north of Gympie

    premium_icon Govt looks to $86 million spend on Bruce Hwy north of Gympie

    News Planning is underway to ensure the project is shovel-ready for 2021.