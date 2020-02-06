Australian cricket great to undergo heart surgery

Darren Lehmann is set to undergo surgery on Saturday after a health scare.

Darren Lehmann is set to undergo surgery on Saturday after a health scare.

Former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann has been taken to hospital in the Gold Coast after suffering chest pains on Wednesday.

Lehmann's health scare occurred on his 50th birthday after watching his son in Cricket Australia's match against the England Lions.

The 27-Test veteran is set to undergo bypass surgery in Brisbane on Saturday.

"I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern," Lehmann said in a statement.

"I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I'll be back on my feet soon."

Darren Lehmann played 27 Tests and 117 ODI matches for Australia.

The South Australian holds the all-time record for most runs in the Sheffield Shield, with 13,635 runs in 147 matches. He also hit the winning runs during the 1999 Cricket World Cup final in England.

Lehmann coached the Brisbane Heat during their unsuccessful 2019/20 Big Bash season. He lead the Brisbane-based team to their maiden title in BBL02 before he accepted the role of Australian Head coach in 2013.

After two Ashes victories and winning the 2015 Cricket World Cup, Lehmann stepped down from the role during the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin said Lehmann's finest moment as coach was the way he brought a shattered team together in the wake of Phil Hughes' tragic death.

Lehmann conceded he felt stressed during his five-year coaching tenure.

"It's 24/7, you don't sleep," Lehmann said in 2018.

"You're thinking about either the day, the coming day, six months ahead, who you've got coming up, what players you've got back from injuries, you're talking to everyone.

"It's literally the most demanding job I've ever had, but it's great fun.

"It's really stressful and 300 days away make it tough.

"It's a job I loved, I loved every minute of it. Even right to the end I loved it."

Jake Lehmann scored a golden duck as his side suffered a four-wicket loss at Metricon Stadium on Tuesday.