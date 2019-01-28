Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Will Pucovski will be spending more time in the orange bib in Canberra.
Will Pucovski will be spending more time in the orange bib in Canberra.
Cricket

Pucovski’s ‘huge potential’ won’t help him for Canberra

by AAP
28th Jan 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Will Pucovski's eagerness to learn has impressed Australia's coach Justin Langer but it appears almost certain the Victorian youngster will have to wait a while for a Test debut.

Pucovski will remain in Australia's extended squad for the Canberra Test against Sri Lanka, but it's expected Langer will stick with the same XI unless the pitch pushes him in the direction of Marcus Stoinis.

A preferred option of numerous ex-players, Pucovski missed out on debuting in Brisbane when Kurtis Patterson was brought into the squad off the back of twin centuries in a Hobart tour game.

Opener Joe Burns was also picked over the 20-year-old, given it offered Australia more strength at the top and allowed Usman Khawaja to move back to No.3.

But that didn't mean Langer didn't like what he saw from Pucovski, whose lack of involvement in the Big Bash means he can continue to train with the team.

"I love the way he plays," Langer said.

"He's a really good-looking player. He's a great catch. He's a brilliant young kid.

"He is all over it with his journal. You can tell he wants to learn.

"It's all about timing isn't it playing Test cricket? There's only eleven guys you can pick.

"He's got a huge upside, huge potential and hopefully when the timing comes he'll be ready to grab that opportunity."

Friday's Test against Sri Lanka is the team's last before the Ashes series-opener on August 1, where both David Warner and Steve Smith will be free to play.

Langer is unlikely to change his batting line up for Manuka Oval after citing improvements in Brisbane.

 

Will Pucovski can’t force his way into the Aussie Test XI just yet.
Will Pucovski can’t force his way into the Aussie Test XI just yet.

He backed the experience and calmness the out-of-form Usman Khawaja brought to the young group following Brisbane, and noted the importance of Burns' 39-run opening stand with Marcus Harris under lights on day one.

He also suggested that Patterson was playing with a declaration on his mind when dismissed for 30 under lights with the pink ball on day two.

But most of all the coach praised the patience of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, who both made 80s in what he agreed could be a blueprint for the rest of the top order.

"They played it well. They both left the ball pretty well ... That's the good thing about experience. You've got to go through some tough times to learn it," Langer said.

 

Every Test, ODI & T20I live, ad-break free during play and in 4K. Only on Foxtel. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

Show More
australia v sri lanka canberra justin langer will pucovski
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    premium_icon DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    News 'Devastating' and "crazy” - local residents come to grips with shocking news

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:54 AM
    This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    premium_icon This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    News BoM forecaster: "There is nothing on the horizon that will help us”

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:14 AM
    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    News Lump of concrete thrown through house under construction

    Gympie mates ink in fresh chapter with new tattoo business

    premium_icon Gympie mates ink in fresh chapter with new tattoo business

    News It's taken the duo more than a decade of hard work and dedication.