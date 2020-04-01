Menu
More than 4500 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Australia records 20th coronavirus death

1st Apr 2020 7:19 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM

A 95-year-old woman has died overnight in NSW, taking the national virus death toll to 20.

The elderly woman who died was living at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge, in Sydney's north, where a cluster outbreak has caused five fatalities and infections.

NSW has recorded 150 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's total to 2182.

A total of 4711 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia and 20 people have died.

There are 2182 cases in NSW, 917 in Victoria, 743 in Queensland, 337 in South Australia, 364 in Western Australia, 69 in Tasmania, 80 in the Australian Capital Territory and 19 in the Northern Territory.

 

More to come

 

