Aussies turn to youth for NZ ODI series

Meg Lanning (left) and Georgia Wareham are in the Australian squad. Photo: Darren England/AAP Image.

NSW fast bowler Lauren Cheatle has been recalled to the Australian women's ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand.

The left arm quick last played for Australia in March 2017, since being sidelined by a shoulder reconstruction and back stress fractures.

But after a strong WNCL campaign for the NSW Breakers, Cheatle could return for her first international in almost two years.

Good news for Lauren Cheatle as she has been recalled to the Australian side. Photo: Phil Hillyard

The 20-year-old claimed seven wickets in the tournament, while she also took 14 wickets in the WBBL at an average of 16.92 for the Sydney Sixers.

Young fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck is out of the squad that took on Pakistan in October, after suffering a partial tear of her ACL at Melbourne Renegades WBBL training in January.

Left arm spinner Jess Jonassen has been recalled, while Nicole Bolton will miss the series due to personal reasons.

"Nicole is unavailable continuing her leave taken during the Big Bash, while the decision was made not to rush Tayla back from a knee injury that ruled her out of the back-end of the Big Bash and last round of domestic cricket," national selector Shawn Flegler said.

"Lauren Cheatle really impressed on the Australia A tour to India in October, and it's pleasing to see her back playing regular cricket after a string of injuries and we're confident that her ability to swing the ball will be a challenge for New Zealand.

"This series is really import for the side, with ICC Women's Championship points up for grabs it's a great chance for the team to cement its position at the top of the table and finish the summer on a high."

Selectors have also named a Governor-General's XI to take on New Zealand on February 28 at Drummoyne Oval. Former Australian player Alex Blackwell will captain the side.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham

Governor-General's XI: Alex Blackwell (c), Erin Burns, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum (wk), Heather Graham, Sammy Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Rachel Rae-Martin,

Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa

Fixtures:

February 22: 1st ODI v New Zealand at WACA Ground, Western Australia

February 24: 2nd ODI v New Zealand at Karen Rolton Oval, South Australia

March 3: 3rd ODI v New Zealand at Junction Oval, Victoria