Australia Day: no sensible reason to not change the date

EVERY country needs a national day.

I don't care what days other countries choose or why, just as I'm not the slightest concerned as to what day Australia uses.

I do very much fear we're about to waste a lot of time going in circles again, as we wasted nearly a decade and a half on same sex marriage.

In balance, I can understand why some don't like the choice of January 26, and can see how it lacks relevance for others.

Apart from some being against change, I'm yet to hear any sensible reasons to keep the current date as our day of celebration.

It's a political football way beyond any importance I can identify, which means it's yet another distraction which allows those meant to govern a way out of actually doing so. But surely even those who resist change, and whatever 'harmony' that may or may not bring, must see that such a change is a victim-less 'crime' which will affect nobody, except those upset by the current day having one less thing to complain about. So let's do it!

I propose using lotto balls. After all we say we're the lucky country so why not allow something like this escape politics and leave it to luck? Would that not show that we are truly free, and offer equal opportunity?

To eliminate days already dedicated I propose dividing each month into two for the first barrel roll.

Leave out late December and early January, late March for when Easter falls then, and remove April entirely for the same reason, and for Anzac day.

We should, simply for harmony, avoid Ramadan, maybe other periods too? But there's a lot of days left to which nobody could object.

Having 'rolled' a month, and time of month, we then simply need another barrel with dates in it. Let luck decide, and that's Australia Day. Wave your flags, dole out your awards and get on and govern, break a near perfect record of failing us in that regard.

And if luck has it that January 26 comes up, those who protest that date need to just shut up. Let's move on. Or we could just give our alleged 'leaders' a free pass from filling their obligations for another decade and a half?

Are we really so rusted on to colonial memories that we're willing to do that? Probably. Sigh!

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

Focus on the positive not the 'activists'

WELL Gympie Australia Day was a success again.

Lots of people were there with a purpose that included citizenship and awards.

There were no demonstrations and bad manners and everyone had a smile on their face.

If Gympie can do it, why do we see out of control anger and hate on the faces of the activists in other towns and cities. Surely they know they can protest without all that posturing.

When I was a trained volunteer for the tourist information centre here, we used to go on trips to see what was available to promote for tourism.

We went on a boat trip on the Maroochydore River and two young Aboriginal men gave a commentary on the past and present history of the area as we went down the river.

They included some Aboriginal dances and bush tucker, and all the passengers were enthralled with the whole presentation.

On chatting with them I found out they were related to the Fisher family on the Southside.

They had made a business for themselves by providing the commentary of the land we passed.

They did a magnificent job and I told them so.

It wasn't because they were Aboriginals that they were successful, but rather because they were presentable and interesting to listen to.

They knew they had to entice people to spread the word of a interesting boat trip for their contract to continue. Their lives were no different from the rest of us. I felt very proud of them.

I'm sure there are many success stories within the Aboriginal communities and hearing them is more powerful that seeing all the protests.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie