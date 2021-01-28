Australia Day in Gympie lifted morale and pride
Congratulations to the Gympie Regional Council on its staging ( with State Government support) of an excellent, family-oriented celebration of Australia Day at the Showgrounds on January 26.
As promised, it was a festive smorgasbord of food and music ; but there was much else to be enjoyed.
There was certainly a wide variety of culinary offerings— ranging from the traditional Aussie fare of pies and fish and chips to exotic dishes from Spain, Brazil and Japan to name just a few of the more representative of the multicultural Australia of today.
I watched with interest as Dominique Rizzo and her co-chef demonstrated Spanish barbecue cooking and extolled the taste sensations of the combination of chilli and chocolate in Spanish cuisine.Sounds a bit adventurous ,but may be worth a try in the kitchen one day.
On the music scene, several well- known popular artists and bands pumped out great songs on the Main Stage for an audience spread out comfortably on the lawn in front of the grandstand. I particularly enjoyed the lively performance of the multi- talented Emma Beau on the “backstage” near the entrance to the main pavilion.
I was embarrassed into the watermelon eating competition, but I seem to have lost form since I was a boy and I finished in the back half of the field — probably dead-heating with Mayor Hartwig. A couple of youngsters predictably took the honours.
It was a joy to see so many kids smiling widely into their snowcones, ice- creams and other treats.
There were rides aplenty, from camels (double bank) to the ‘chairousel’ (on which I saw a lady in pink apparently lulled into serene meditation), a giant, big-dipper slide and a pavilion jam-packed with jumping castles jam-packed with happy little jumpers.
But it was an occasion to celebrate family and community in the Australian way—in the outdoors. And Gympie did just that. I caught up with good friends and former neighbours not seen for quite a while. Others seemed to be enjoying similar experiences.
These events are important in their contribution to community morale and a sense of pride in our communal identity.
Congratulations and thanks again to to the Gympie Regional Council.
MervWelch, The Palms