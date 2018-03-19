Australia Day aggro boils over

TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING: A man who celebrated Australia Day too vigorously ended up in court over a dangerous road rage incident, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

A NEW Zealand born man who may have toasted his adopted country too vigorously on Australia Day faced jail when he appeared on driving charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Glen Harris, 44, of Tin Can Bay, pleaded guilty to driving at Inskip Point on January 15 with a blood alcohol content of .069 per cent.

But that only earned him a $300 fine.

It was his dangerous driving, not far away in Clarkson Drive, Rainbow Beach, on Australia Day that really got him into trouble.

"I really don't like people who use vehicles as weapons,” magistrate Chris Callaghan said of the incident, which Mr Callaghan identified as road rage.

Solicitor Chris Anderson, appearing for Harris, said Harris did not intend to reverse his Toyota Prado into the vehicle behind him on purpose.

It was a proposition Mr Callaghan said he found difficult to believe.

"When he has a drink, he has a large drink,” Mr Anderson told the court.

Harris had been drinking with several people at Rainbow Beach before heading home to his Inskip Point camp site.

The young woman driving the other car had stopped in front of him and indicated right in order to perform a u-turn.

Harris became angry and passed her, before putting his vehicle into reverse and accelerating backwards into the side of the woman's car as she turned.

Police told the court the incident presented "a quite alarming set of facts” and were an example of road rage.

"A young girl and her family were subject to this,” the police prosecutor said, seeking jail.

Mr Anderson said Harris had already offered restitution and was arranging to pay for the damage, more than $2000, in full.

The court was told Harris drove off and his car was later found, rolled and abandoned.

Police had caught up with Harris the following day.

"You drove off after venting your rage and, rolled and crashed your car and decamped so you could not be tested,” Mr Callaghan told Harris.

"In my view you used your car as a weapon and a way of inflicting damage to the car of another.”

A jail sentence was, he said, inevitable.

He sentenced Harris to six months jail, with immediate parole and a total of 13 months disqualification from driving.

He also ordered Harris to pay $2958.20 restitution within three months.