Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Aussies mocked for how they say 'no' on TikTok
Entertainment

Aussies mocked for how they say ‘no’

by Phoebe Loomes
13th Jan 2021 9:25 AM

Aussies are being mocked the world over for the way they pronounce the word "no".

Tiffany Krylov has gone viral on TikTok after pointing out Australians say no in an unusual way - saying it has "two syllables".

"So apparently it's like a thing and it's very common for people around the world to make fun of the way Australians say no," Ms Krylov, who calls herself a Pronunciation President on social media, said in the video.

"And I mean I get it but you know what? I'm embracing it because the way that we say it is so much fun."

She said the best way to think of it is a "very whiny combination of the words "no" and "nah".

'It needs to be said with passion, apparently.
'It needs to be said with passion, apparently.

 

Tiffany Krylov’s spirited video has since gone viral.
Tiffany Krylov’s spirited video has since gone viral.


"And the most important part - it needs to have a considerable inflection in the sound. You basically have to turn it into two syllables," she said.

Ms Krylov's video has now gone viral, being liked more than 28,000 times and attracting more than 1100 comments.

A number of Aussie commenters simply couldn't understand what she was explaining, saying it sounded like she was just "saying no a lot".

"Aussie sitting here thinking … But you sound normal," one woman wrote.

"As an Aussie u sound normal," another wrote with a laughing emoji.

"Can we have an American stitch this or something, so I can hear the difference because I'm an Aussie and you just sound like you're saying no a lot," another said.

But others loved her explanation.

"I never knew this was a thing. We can all learn something from TikTok," one man wrote.

Originally published as Aussies mocked for how they say 'no'

More Stories

australian editors picks language social media tiktok trending viral

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SNEAK PEEK: Inside Scarlet Harem as brothel reopens

        Premium Content SNEAK PEEK: Inside Scarlet Harem as brothel reopens

        Business The Sunshine Coast’s first legal brothel has reopened under new ownership after laying dormant for more than four years. SEE THE PICS

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Business owners slam Premier’s claim Qld is back to normal

        Tap-and-go fraudster spends $400 on booze in one day

        Premium Content Tap-and-go fraudster spends $400 on booze in one day

        News The victim had left his wallet and phone on the roof of his car before driving off...

        The Gympie town where crime has plunged in the past year

        Premium Content The Gympie town where crime has plunged in the past year

        News Police stats for the Gympie region in 2020 revealed some surprising results...