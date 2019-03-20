Menu
pants.JPG
Health

$19 item saving Aussies thousands

by Rebekah Scanlan
20th Mar 2019

SAVVY Aussies are loving a $19 item that's saving them thousands of dollars.

The money-saving trick is all down to a special pair of "period undies" - a reusable piece of underwear for use during a female's menstrual cycle.

Unlike disposable tampons and sanitary pads, the item can be used multiple times, saving thousands of dollars over the course of a woman's lifetime with a simple switch.

Best of all, people are loving the clever underwear online, describing them as "life-changing" and "comfy" online.

The money saving comes down to ditching tampons and sanitary pads, of which the average woman will use 12,000 to 16,000 in her lifetime, according to Modibodi - which is a lot of waste.

Making the switch saves on average 30c per disposable item not used, meaning the average Australian woman will save a minimum of $3600. Not bad.

As well as putting extra money in your bank account, the underwear is also great for those who are trying to be more eco-conscious as it significantly reduces the amount of waste literally being flushed down the toilet.

It's not just Modibodi's leak-proof underwear people are going nuts for, with one eagle-eyed shopper sharing a bargain dupe in Woolies that are a huge $10 cheaper.

The undies also fall under the list of sanitary items now free from the Government's 10 per cent luxury levy, better known as the 'tampon tax' that was abolished at the start of 2019.

The decision came after 19 years of campaigning from women's groups against the GST applied to tampons and sanitary pads, which they successfully argued are essential and should therefore be exempt from the tax.

What do you think of the money-saving idea? Would you be willing to switch from disposable to reusable sanitary items or is it not for you? Let us know in the comments below.

 

