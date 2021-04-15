Aussie woman dead after taking COVID vaccination

A woman that took a COVID vaccination and developed blood clots hours after has died in NSW.

The woman, a 48-year-old from the Central Coast, was given the vaccine last Friday but developed blood clots the next day and was put on dialysis, the Daily Mail reports.

She was a diabetic and was in an intensive care unit when she died yesterday, according to the media outlet.

A NSW Health spokesman said the department could not confirm any link between the vaccine and the woman's death.

"NSW Health does not speculate on or discuss individual cases," the spokesman said.

MASS VACCINATIONS PLAN

Scott Morrison has flagged "mass vaccination options" for Australians aged under 50, saying it may be possible that people in that age group could be immunised by the end of the year.

The Prime Minister said the rollout "has to change because of events" linked to the rare blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in under 50s.

"That will mean we'll need to change our rollout to go to mass vaccination options and that will have to be done in partnership with the states and territories," Mr Morrison told The West Live podcast.

"If we can do all that, then there is the possibility that can be achieved by the end of 2021 but at this stage there are too many uncertainties I think to commit to a timetable like that, I would need and states would need to be sure they could put those arrangements in place and ramp them up and to do that safely with the population to achieve that."

Mr Morrison downplayed concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying there was a "remote risk" associated with the jab, but acknowledged the pause will "change how we do the rollout".

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said, "the critical thing right now is we must be vaccinating those most vulnerable in our community."

He continued, "I want to stress, particularly those Australians aged over 70, AstraZeneca is a safe and approved vaccine for people aged over 50. The risk to elderly Australians and vulnerable Australians of COVID is great if there is an outbreak."