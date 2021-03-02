Aussie tradie joins global elite

He said the meat pie emote is his favourite part of the skin.

Fortnite players will soon get to don high-vis and down meat pies after an Aussie streamer was awarded his own custom "skin" in the game and used the opportunity "honour (his) beginnings".

Lannan "Lazarbeam" Eacott is one of Australia's biggest streamers, with more than 18 million subscribers on YouTube and close to 300,000 on Twitch, and he's just been rewarded with his own in-game skin.

Fortnite skins are largely cosmetic in-game upgrades that are sometimes used to honour big name players or celebrities.

With the latest announcement, Lazarbeam joins global sensations like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and fellow Aussie Lachlan Power in having his own Fortnite skin.

The outfit includes a tradie in high-vis complete with hard hat and toolkit, in reference to his former career before he went professional as a content creator.

You can even snack on a meat pie in between taking down enemies with the new Ol' mate sledgy pickaxe.

Lazarbeam has been honoured with his own in-game Fortnite skin.

The popular gamer said it was "truly an honour" and "really funny to have a tradie in Fortnite".

"Rather than do something over the top with my skin I wanted to honour my beginnings," he wrote on Twitter, announcing the custom skin.

"Never thought a scuffed kid like myself would achieve something like this but I'm very excited for people to run around as Lazarbeam in-game," he said.

Lazarbeam’s custom ‘tradie’ skin for Fortnite.

Lazarbeam began posting videos of his gaming achievements and challenges in 2015, starting with videos of himself pushing the limits of virtual players in the NFL Madden series.

Within months of Fortnite's July 2017 launch, Lazarbeam was making videos in the game that would soon go on to become a cultural phenomenon.

Fortnite is honouring the new skin with a special competition inspired by Lazarbeam's favourite weapon, kicking off on Wednesday, giving gamers a chance to get access to the skin before it lands in the game's store from 11am Friday (AEDT).

Originally published as Aussie tradie joins global elite

Lazarbeam said the meat pie emote is his favourite part of the skin.