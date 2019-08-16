Aussie tourist murdered in New Zealand

NZ police are chasing the man who is on the run. Picture: Supplied

A massive manhunt is under way in New Zealand after an Australian male tourist was shot dead by a gunman who wanted to steal his campervan in New Zealand.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the 33-year-old Australian man and his 32-year-old Canadian girlfriend were asleep in their campervan at the Te Toto Gorge carpark in Raglan when they were woken by a stranger at their window.

The Herald reports the stranger demanded the key to the couple's campervan before the Australian man was shot numerous times.

The man's girlfriend then ran for several kilometres for help.

The fatal shooting occurred at the car park which is two hours south of Auckland.

The manhunt is now under way in Waikato, the NZ Herald reports.

A body was later found in a stolen campervan in Gordonton, 80 kilometres from Raglan.

Inspector Graham Pitkethley from Waikato Police fronted the media around 2.30pm (12.30pm AEST) to appeal for assistance from the public.

Inspector Graham Pitkethley speaks about the police investigation. Picture: Supplied

He said no firearms had been recovered from the van and there was no reason to believe the attack was alcohol or drug-related. Forensic investigations of the van were continuing, he said.

"This is a random attack by what we attribute to a sole offender," he said.

"Someone out there in the community knows who this offender is and I am asking them to contact police immediately."

He said police were currently "working through a number of leads".

He also said they were supporting the man's girlfriend.

"We are supporting the female victim, who is understandibly very shocked and distressed, providing her with the support and welfare that she needs," he said.

"This is a tragic incident. Inquiries are telling us that this was a random attack.

"It is understandable and concerning to have an armed offender outstanding, but I want to reassure the public that we are working hard to identify and locate the offender. It is our absolute priority."

Since the manhunt began, Hamilton police also were spotted firing multiple shots at a green hatchback in a car park at 12.30pm local time (10.30am AEST).

Stuff.co.nz quoted a witness who said he saw police and officers from the Armed Offenders Squad fire "what looked like warning shots" at the Gallagher Hockey Turf Car Park.

It is not known if the incident is conected to the shooting, or if anybody was in the car at the time.

Forensic investigations were later undertaken on the car, the site reported.

The NZ Herald quoted a nearby resident who said she thought the police had made an arrest.

The Gallagher Hockey Centre is about a 20 minute drive from the Gordonton Road site where the van was discovered this morning.

The scene at Whaanga Road, Raglan. Picture: Google Maps

They posted on Facebook that Waikato Police are still responding to a serious incident they were notified of at 3.20am today on Whaanga Road, Raglan.

"Police have located a van that was earlier stolen and found a body of a man inside," the statement read.

"The vehicle was found on Gordonton Road."

Police now want to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle or have any information to assist them.

"Police believe the vehicle, a White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362, travelled from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road this morning," they said.

"If you think you have seen this vehicle or have information that may be helpful please contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

A file photo of a white 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL.

"Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Police are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances.

"We are also currently working to inform the next of kin therefore no further details are available at this point."

