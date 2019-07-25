Aussie team claim yet another Tour stage

GAP, FRANCE — JULY 24: Arrival / Matteo Trentin of Italy and Team Mitchelton-Scott / Celebration / during the 106th Tour de France 2019, Stage 17 a 200km stage from Pont du Gard to Gap / TDF / #TDF2019 / @LeTour / on July 24, 2019 in Gap, France. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

GAP, FRANCE — JULY 24: Arrival / Matteo Trentin of Italy and Team Mitchelton-Scott / Celebration / during the 106th Tour de France 2019, Stage 17 a 200km stage from Pont du Gard to Gap / TDF / #TDF2019 / @LeTour / on July 24, 2019 in Gap, France. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Mitchelton-Scott have turned a Tour de France horror show into the stuff of dreams after winning a fourth stage of the world's biggest bike race.

The Australian outfit, who were dealt a crushing blow when leader Adam Yates suddenly dropped out of yellow jersey contention on Stage 14, have now one four stages with three different riders and all from breakaways.

Matteo Trentin continued the stunning winning streak on Stage 17, attacking the remnants of the day's 33-man breakaway with 15km to go and never looking back.

The Italian's third Tour victory comes after teammates Daryl Impey (Stage 9) and Simon Yates (Stage 12 and 15) have saluted in this year's race.

"It was really an emotional finish because I've only won two races alone in my whole career before now," Trentin said.

"Doing it here on the Tour de France on this finish line, winning against this group, it was amazing."

VIDEO 🎥 "Are you sure we're not content yet...!?"

"Nah, I'm not. Call me greedy."



Wiggo's jackets, Heppy handles the heat, everyone has a chance & it's @MATTEOTRENTIN who pulls off our 4th win but we're not done just yet...



Full video ▶️ https://t.co/dSjMrrakej pic.twitter.com/e9RoNBlY4g — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) July 24, 2019

Mitchelton-Scott sports director Matt White said the team had delivered beyond anyone's wildest expectations.

"You can dream all you want, but you don't come to the Tour de France thinking you can win four stages in breakaways," White said.

Asked how the team had responded so emphatically in the wake of Yates' implosion, White said: "I think that's sport. You come in with goals and sometimes you have to adjust your goals.

Team Mitchelton-Scott Matt White celebrates with Matteo Trentin. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

"We've won four stages and we're not finished yet either. You've just got to adapt quickly.

"Yes, we wanted to come here and ride general classification, but sometimes things don't work out as planned. It's the ability to turn things around quickly that makes a champion team.

"We've got three mountain stages left and some climbers with some pretty good legs so we'll be going after those mountain stages."

Another Aussie, Simon Clarke, got into another break for EF Education First, but missed the split and came home exhausted 1min23sec later.

"Every time you try, you take a chink out of your armour. So fourth time, that's four chinks," Clarke said.

"I gave my heart out there. It's heartbreaking to get in another break and have it finish the way it did, but I'll just keep chipping away."

An exhausted Simon Clarke of Australia (L) reaches the finish line at Gap. Picture: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Richie Porte finished safely in what was a hot, but low-key day for GC men, and immediately turned his mind to Thursday's monster 208km mountain stage.

"I'm pretty relaxed. I'm not exactly where I'd like to be, but I don't have the pressure on me," Porte said.

"It will be hard but tomorrow up over 2700m (in altitude), it's really going to hurt. It's going to be a big day."

Julian Alaphilippe of France maintained his hold on the yellow jersey. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

STANDINGS AND RESULTS AFTER STAGE 17

STAGE

1. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) 4hr21min36sec

2. Kasper Asgreen (DEN/DQT) 37

3. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 41

4. Bauke Mollema (NED/TFS) same time

5. Dylan Teuns (BEL/TBM) s.t.

6. Gorka Izagirre (ESP/AST) s.t.

7. Daniel Oss (ITA/BOH) 44

8. Pierre-Luc Perichon (FRA/COF) 50

9. Toms Skujins (LAT/TFS) s.t.

10. Jesus Herrada (ESP/COF) 55

11. Simon Clarke (AUS/EF1) 1:23

12. Lukas Postlberger (AUT/BOH) s.t.

13. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/TDD) 1:26

14. Vegard Laengen (NOR/UAD) s.t.

15. Sergio Henao (COL/UAD) 1:35

OVERALL STANDINGS

1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 69hr39min16sec

2. Geraint Thomas (WAL/INS) 1:35

3. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/TJV) 1:47

4. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/GFC) 1:50

5. Egan Bernal (COL/INS) 2:02

6. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOH) 2:14

7. Mikel Landa (ESP/MOV) 4:54

8. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 5:00

9. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) 5:33

10. Richie Porte (AUS/TFS) 6:30

POINTS

1. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) 309.

2. Elia Viviani (ITA/DQT) 224.

3. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/TBM) 203.

4. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 201.

5. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LTS) 198.

6. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) 180.

7. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TFS) 157.

8. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 134.

9. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 117.

10. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/TJV) 116.

K I NG OF THE MOUNTAINS

1. Tim Wellens (BEL/LTS) 64.

2. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/GFC) 50.

3. Thomas De Gendt (BEL/LTS) 38.

4. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 33.

5. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/TFS) 30.

6. Simon Yates (ENG/MTS) 29.

7. Xandro Meurisse (BEL/WGG) 27.

8. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/TJV) 24.

9. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOH) 24.

10. Natnael Berhane (ERI/COF) 20.