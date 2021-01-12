Menu
Australian man Taras Mulik has been found dead on a Kuta beach in Bali. Picture: Facebook.
News

Aussie surfer found dead in Bali

12th Jan 2021 11:26 AM

An Australian surfer and father-of-two has been found dead on a popular beach in Bali.

50-year-old Taras Mulik was found lying face down under some stairs by a local fisherman at Suluban Beach, South Kuta on Sunday morning, local authorities said.

Mr Mulik, who was living in Bali after relocating from Perth, was allegedly found bleeding from the mouth however his cause of death is not yet known.

A spokesman from Denpasar Police, I Ketut Sukadi, confirmed the discovery of Mr Mulik's body.

"He was already dead by the time he was found," Sukadi said.

Mr Mulik reportedly moved from Perth to live in Bali. Picture: Supplied
Local lifeguard supervisor Wayan Somer said after the discovery of Mr Mulik's body, he immediately co-ordinated with the village's COVID task force and police.

"The victim was evacuated by lifeguards and the team and taken to hospital," Somer said.

"We knew the victim … he rents a house not far from the area."

Friends of the 50-year-old paid tribute on social media, calling Mr Mulik more like a brother than a friend.

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Mulik on social media. Picture: Facebook.
"Rage In Paradise Taras Mulik … gone to (sic) soon," one wrote.

"You were not just friend you were more like brother to me," another added.

It is understood Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian man who died in Bali.

Originally published as Aussie surfer found dead in Bali

